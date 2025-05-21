Hudson (Phelps), Sharon Lynn



Sharon Lynn (Phelps) Hudson, age 74, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on May 15, 2025. Sharon was born in Pikeville, Kentucky, on May 30, 1950. She was a lifelong Christian, whose faith guided her through every chapter of her life. Sharon was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, known for her steadfast love and the deep care she gave to everyone around her. She never met a stranger, and her warmth and generosity made everyone she met feel like family. She was a hard worker with boundless energy, constantly in motion and always finding ways to help and make life better for those around her. Sharon loved her second home in Florida, especially enjoying time spent fishing around Lake Okeechobee. She was a fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. She loved to travel and took joy in creating lasting memories along the way. Shopping was one of her favorite pastimes  always on the lookout for a good deal. Sharon and Russ spent many hours together on their motorcycle, enjoying the open road and each other's company.



She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Russ Hudson; daughters, Rachael (Aaron) Koeller and Michele (Rick) Meyers and son, Randy (Renee) Hudson. Sharon was a proud and loving grandmother to Kayla (Nick) Baute, Wolfie (Brianne Huy) Koeller, Bram (Savannah) Koeller, Canaan (Devin Bussell) Walker, Cameron (Samantha Bolser) Meyers, Ronin (Shannon) Koeller, and Bridget (Aaron) Moffitt. She was also blessed with great grandchildren Charlie and Hudson Koeller, Isabelle Meyers, and Sandy Moffitt. She is also survived by her brother, Jerry (Treva) Phelps, and sister, Wanda Stamper, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Freeda (Thompson) Phelps; Her brother, Al Dean; and her beloved dog, Harley. She leaves behind her treasured dogs, Zoey and Little Man, who were her constant companions and dearly loved.



Her love, generosity, and strong faith will forever be cherished. Sharon's spirit lives on in the hearts of those she cared for and in the many lives enriched with her kindness, grace, and unwavering devotion. Her last selfless act was to donate her body to science so that others can continue to learn and change the world in a positive way. We would like to thank Hospice of Middletown for their compassionate care for Sharon and support for her family. Sharon was blessed with such caring nurses.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunay, May 25, 2025 at 2PM at Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church, 509 W. State St., Trenton, OH 45067. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the church. Online condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com



