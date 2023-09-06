Hudson, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Hudson passed away suddenly Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the age of 82. She was born to the late Robert Earl and Nellie (Patterson) Lawson on November 26, 1940 in Middletown, Ohio. Patricia is survived by her children Carl Timothy (Jennifer) Childers, Helen Marie (Chris) Smick; sisters Sharon "Hope" Lawson, Constance S. Keefe; nephew Clay (Connie) Lawson and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughters Lisa Wagers and Beverly Burton. Private family services are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com





