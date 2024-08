Hudson (Jackson), Mary Louise



Funeral service for Mary Louise Hudson 77 of Killeen, TX will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 1:00 p.m. at Chisolm's Family Funeral Home in Killeen, TX. Viewing will be held two hours prior to the service (11:00 a.m. - 1:00p.m.) at the funeral home. Ms. Hudson passed away August 7, 2024, in Round Rock, TX. She was born February 24, 1947, in McCall Creek, MS.



