Hudson, Kathleen

Hudson (Flanagan), Kathleen "Kathy"



Kathleen (Kathy) Flanagan Hudson died peacefully in her sleep on July 1st, 2023, at her home in Rotonda West, Florida.



Kathy was born on April 9, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio to parents Robert and Ruth Flanagan. She was a graduate of Julianne High School. Kathy completed her bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton, master's degree from Appalachian State, and doctorate from Penn State in Education. Kathy was recruited by Ashland University to be a professor in the College of Education. During her career, Kathy taught and advised undergraduate and graduate students and was a mentor to many. She was a treasured and beloved member of the teaching faculty at Ashland, freely offering her expertise and extensive experience to both students and peers. She worked with John Fraas, Regent Professor, to define best practices for college teaching. Later, she was selected by the Vice President of Academic Affairs to assist faculty in securing tenure and obtaining sabbaticals designed to enrich and enhance their teaching skills. Kathy retired in 2012 with distinction as Professor Emerita. She married Murray Hudson on May 27, 2000. They retired to Rotonda West, Florida where Kathy was active in a quilting guild and sewing group. An excellent seamstress, she also helped with costumes for the Lemon Bay Playhouse in Englewood and made special pieces for family members. She is survived by her husband Murray Hudson; stepdaughters Danielle (Chris) Paul of Waxhaw, NC, and Darby (Pat) Heckerd of Gulfport, FL; grandchildren Aiden and Erin Paul and Hudson Heckerd; sister-in-law Florence (Patrick) Flanagan; nieces and nephews, Rebecca, Michael (Kelly), and Robert (Yvonne) Rammel; Anne (Shawn Meinhardt) Flanagan; great-nieces Heather and Emily Rammel; great-nephew Aiden Meinhardt; and life-long friend Gail Duchscherer. Kathy was preceded in death by her brother Patrick and sister Susan Flanagan Rammel. A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Avenue, Dayton, Ohio on July 27th at 1pm.



