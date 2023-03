Hubbs, Mark E.



Mark E. Hubbs, age 83 of West Carrollton, passed away March 11, 2023. Family will receive guests from 10:30-11:30 AM on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. To share a memory of Mark or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.