Hrabovsky, Donald J



HRABOVSKY, DONALD



Age 88, of Arcanum, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at home. Visitation for Donald will be held on September 11, 2023, from 10-12 p.m. with a service to follow at 12 p.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH 45309



Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral