Hoying, Barbara Ann



Hoying, Sister Barbara Ann, 87, died at Otterbein St. Marys on May 30 in St. Marys, Ohio. She was born February 1938 in Celina, Ohio, the first of 17 children, and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, in 1957, receiving the religious name Sister Mary Emma. For 68 years, she faithfully served God, His people, and the Congregation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Precious Blood Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, on June 4, 2025, with burial following in the Maria Anna Brunner Memorial Garden at Salem Heights, 4960 Salem Avenue, Dayton. Visitation will take place at Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics on June 3, 2025, from 3 to 7 pm, and at Precious Blood Church in Dayton on June 4, 2025, from 12:30 to 2 pm, followed by the funeral liturgy at 2:00 pm.



Sister Barbara Ann was the daughter of Herman and Henrietta (Schmitmeyer) Hoying. She began her ministry teaching in Missouri, Ohio, and Virginia. She later received her M.A. in religion, serving as the parish coordinator of religious education at Sacred Heart Parish in New Carlisle, Ohio. She then became a retreat team member, then program director, at the Maria Stein Retreat Center while simultaneously serving as one of the Congregation's Southern Region Councilors. In 1988, Sister Barbara Ann began a new ministry as director of field education at Mount Saint Mary Seminary, Cincinnati, Ohio, where she served for almost nine years. During this time, she again served the Congregation as a formation team member and initial formation director, and she received her Clinical Pastoral Education certification. Beginning in 1997, Sister Barbara Ann began her ministry at the Maria Stein Shrine, holding the positions of director, mission effectiveness/pastoral activities coordinator, and director of mission and spirituality. She retired in 2013 and began working as a volunteer at the Shrine.



Sister Barbara Ann joins her parents, her siblings (Kenneth, Beverly, Mary Helen and Mary Therese Reilly and Norman), and her brothers-in-law, Ralph Guggenbiller and Jerome Rindler in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters and family members Connie Gugenbiller, Linda Hoying, Janice Rindler, David Reilly, Diana and Dennis Siefring, Fred and Martha Hoying, Sue and Stan Zielinski, Ron and Theresa Hoying, Richard and Zinnia Hoying, Lois and Robert Hartings, Mike and Pam Hoying, Rev. Mark Hoying, CPPS, and Cindy and John Hamburg, nieces and nephews, many friends and colleagues. Her kind, listening spirit will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



