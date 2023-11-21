Howell , Tomya E.



Howell, Tomya E. age 67, of Dayton, OH, born November 25,1955, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Cherishing his memory his wife, Melody Howell; children, Megan Howell, Noah Howell, Nastassia (Derrick) Person, Nadia Jackson, Noelle (Kwinci) Hammett, sister Basuho Howell-Griffin. A host of family and friends. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave, Dayton, OH., Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Visitation starts at 10 AM and service starts at 11 AM. Final disposition cremation.



