X
Dark Mode Toggle

HOWELL, Mike

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOWELL, Mike

65, of St. Marys, OH, died 2/24/23. Survived by three daughters: Jaime (Jay Tanner) Collins of Union, OH, Shanon (Erik) Miesse of Englewood, OH, Alexis (Joshua Roark) Howell of New Paris,OH; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-granchild; 1 sister; 1 brother; numerous other relatives and friends. Mike was a life-long tree trimmer and was very friendly and outgoing. Rites are scheduled 4:00 p.m. Thursday, 03/02/23, at the Miller Funeral Home in St. Marys. To leave condolences and view the full obituary: millerfuneralhomes.net.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys

1605 Celina Rd.

Saint Marys, OH

45885

https://www.millerfuneralhomes.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Schnipper, Michael
2
BREWER, Pamela
3
FAY, Kathleen
4
Accurso, Andrea F.
5
COMBS, Grayson
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top