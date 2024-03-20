Howard-Williams, Ruth P.



Ruth Perkins Howard-Williams, age 91 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2024 at Kettering Hospital. She was born in Hyden, Kentucky on September 21, 1932 the daughter of Shirley J. & Allie B. (Smith) Smith. She was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church, Dayton. She is survived by her children Larry Howard, David Powell Howard and Donna Sue Steck; 12 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers Bob Smith and Jackie Smith and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Elmer Howard in 1999 and Doc Williams in 2022; son Billy Wade Howard; grandson Matthew Howard and 10 brothers and sisters. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Donnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





