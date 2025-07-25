Howard, Vivian

Howard (Philpot), Vivian



Vivian Howard



February 6, 1937  July 18, 2025







Snellville, Georgia- Vivian Howard age 88 entered eternal rest on Friday July 18, 2025, due to complications from illness.







She will be missed by numerous family and friends, but their cherished memories will live on forever. She was a member of Eastview Baptist Church of Rock Hill, SC, a former member of Eastern Star 316 of Dayton, TN, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Rock Hill, SC.







Born in Kentucky, she is the daughter of the late Robert and Dora Philpot.



She is survived by her two sons Kenneth Howard Jr. and wife Gina Anderson-Howard of York, SC and Bryan Howard and wife Tracey Howard, and granddaughter Holly Howard of Snellville, GA. She is also survived by her sisters Wanda (Mason) Philpot, Diana Cotton (Philpot), brother-in-law Charles (Chuck) Cotton, and multiple nieces and nephews, and cousins.







She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Kenneth A. Howard Sr., her parents, her brothers William Philpot married to Patricia (Snow) Philpot, and Coyt Philpot married to Diane (Pine) Philpot.







Arrangements are in the care of Rose Hill Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Saturday July 26, 2025, at 10 am at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45011.



