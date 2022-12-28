HOWARD, Shelby "Jean"



84, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022.



Jean was born September 18, 1938, in Waneta, Kentucky, the daughter of Hiram and Ruby (Isaacs) Harrison.



She was a 1957 graduate of Miamisburg High School. Jean retired from Federated Department Stores. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Miamisburg.



Jean is survived by her son, Dean Howard of Springboro; grandchildren, Cory (Morgan) Howard and Brooke (Devon) Brown; great-grandchildren, Levi, Isiah, and Eli; brother, Gary (Joyce) Harrison of Atlanta, Georgia; nephew, Lane (Lisa) Harrison; and her niece, Shelly (Ed).



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Howard; and grandson, Christopher Howard.



A graveside service will be held at 12 PM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

