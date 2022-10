HOWARD, Pearl A.



Age 83, of Dayton, Ohio. passed away early Friday morning, October 21, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 11AM, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Family will receive friends from 10-11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens.



HHRoberts.com