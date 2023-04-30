Howard, Karen

HOWARD (Linkhart), Karen H



Karen (Linkhart) Howard, 70, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 27th, 2023 surrounded by an abundance of love.



Karen was born on April 25th, 1953 to parents John C. and Helen (Ark) Linkhart in Springfield, Ohio, where she grew her life, her family, and her profession.



Graduating from Tecumseh High School in 1971, Karen quickly acted upon her interest in public service, starting with the Springfield court system in 1973 as an administrative assistant and court reporter at the Springfield Municipal Court and later at the Juvenile Probate Court for Judge Mattes. In 1980, she became the court administrator for the Clark County Municipal Court. Her strong work ethic later took her to become the first joint municipal/common pleas court administrator, where she served the remainder of her nearly 50-year career with the system. Her achievements were widely recognized by her peers and the judges alike, and she was deservedly honored by the local bar association with a proclamation from the Ohio Supreme Court honoring her for her service. Pursuing her goals with unwavering determination, Karen's success was a testament to her hard work and perseverance.



Karen was a life-long Christian and one of the charter members of the North Hampton Community Church; she was exceptionally generous in supporting local charities as well as national and international Christian organizations. Aside from her unwavering faith, Karen loved to pursue home improvement projects, and took great pride in making her home a comfortable place for family and friends to gather. She once said that among her greatest Christmas gifts was a tool belt given to her by her brother, and she was as independent as she was handy in tackling projects both large and small.



Karen had the kind of style, wit, determination and self-esteem that preceded her time; she was commonly known for her unique ability to assemble outfits that radiated sophistication, charm, and confidence. But perhaps what set Karen apart most of all was her ability to listen with an open heart and without judgement; she showed a genuine interest in others and their lives, and she never hesitated to offer her support to those in need. Her heart, and her generosity, knew no bounds.



Karen is survived by her pride and joy, son Lee Howard; Lee's father and her best friend, Don Howard; sisters Kathy Valentino and Donna Alderson; brother John (Cheryl) Linkhart; nephews Rob (Claire) Linkhart and Adam (Allison) Linkhart; niece Jennifer (Scott) Neaves; and great nieces Ella, Annie, and Olivia.



In addition to her family, Karen was blessed with a network of loving friends including Cheryl White, Sherry Walls, and Debbie Hockett, all who provided loyal care to Karen when she came home from the hospital, as well as Jim Kelly, who supported Karen's home renovation visions throughout the years with extensive remodel work.



Karen lived her life with dignity, class, strength, and kindness, and she leaves behind an eternal legacy that will inspire generations to come. Though her loss will be profoundly and deeply felt, her memory will continue to light up rooms in the same way she did throughout her time on this Earth.



Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 5-8pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Karen's life will be held on Wednesday at 10:00am in the funeral home, Pastors Jim Welch and Keith Justice officiating. She will be laid to rest at Enon Cemetery.



Memorial gifts may be made in Karen's name to the North Hampton Community Church Missions Fund.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



