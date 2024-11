Howard, Clyde Russell



Clyde Russell Howard of Hamilton, Ohio, age 67, passed away November 20, 2024, at Hospice of Cincinnati at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati Ohio, after a 6-month battle with metastatic lung cancer. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at Hamilton Dream Center Church, 725 Campbell Ave. Hamilton, Ohio 45011 at 1:30 P.M., Visitation 12:00 P.M.



