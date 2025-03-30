Howard, Barbara

Howard (Melvin), Barbara Ann



Age 92 passed away Tuesday, March 25, 2025. She was born December 8, 1932 in Pike County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late John and Delora Melvin (Blanton). On January 30, 1960 she married Ronald S. Howard who preceded her in death in 2009. Barbara is survived by her son John E. Howard of Bradenton, Florida and daughter Leslie A. Howard of Ventura, California, niece Susan Preston of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, along with other extended friends and family. Barbara was a charter member of Rolling Hills Baptist Church in Fairfield. Private services held at the convenience of the family with burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Donations may be sent to Queen City Hospice. www.avancefuneralhome.com



