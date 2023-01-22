journal-news logo
HOUSTON, Larry

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOUSTON, Larry D.

Age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

