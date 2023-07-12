Housh, David Kirk



Age 62, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at his residence. He was born March 2, 1961, in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1979. David worked in the HVAC industry for over 45 years. He was known as a Handyman, who would help anyone in need. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren. Preceding him in death was his father, Robert Housh; and his brother Jeff Housh. He is survived by four children, Malea (Gene) Kuhn, Nena (Shawn) Thomas, Shena (Mike) Sabens, and Chris (Amber) Housh; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his mother Marilyn Housh; two brothers, Bob Housh and Steve Housh; one sister Vicki Housh; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 11;00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Beckett officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.



