HOUNSHELL, Emilie



Age 87 of Englewood, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2021, at Englewood Health and Rehab. She was born on May 9, 1934, to the late Mary (Zurek) and Steven Stamas in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Emilie was an advocate for pet



rescues, especially for Pawsitive Warriors. She was also a board member for Aim for the Handicapped. She remained faithful and practiced Christian values and cultivated her spiritual



experiences. She is survived by her daughters: Rosalie (Robert Schwabe) Makridis, Jan (Ruben) Avila, grandchildren:



Dimitrios (Autumn) Makridis, Alexandros Makridis, Niki



(Elliott) Ridley, Alexander (Kaley) Study, Emily (Michael)



Malott, 6 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Emilie was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Ollie "Al" Hounshell, and numerous siblings. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at



Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood, OH 45322) with Reverend Jay McMillen officiating. Visitation will take place from 1:00 pm until the time of services. Burial will take place at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is



handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

