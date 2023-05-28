Houdeshell, Ronald W.



Ronald Wilson Houdeshell, age 72, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on April 6, 2023. He was born on August 5, 1950 to the late Donovan Houdeshell Sr. and Phyllis (Houdeshell) Cheadle. Ron graduated from Arcanum High School in 1968 and had a bachelor's degree in business administration at Wright State University. For most of his career he sold and leased Chevrolet cars and trucks for John May in Greenville, Smedley in Vandalia and White Allen in Dayton. He finished his career in management at St. Francis Thrift Stores in Dayton and Goodwill Industries in Beavercreek, Ohio. Ron loved his siblings and often visited his sisters Bonnie and Barb in Dayton and Greenville. He would regularly meet his brother Greg and Chet for breakfast in Dayton. His best friend was his schnauzer whom he would take with him everywhere. Ron had a special interest in and extensive knowledge of antique pottery, paintings, and nick knacks. He enjoyed eating out and delighted in helping others. Ron believed in God and Country. In addition to his parents, Ronald W. Houdeshell was preceded in death by his stepfather, Chester H. Cheadle; his sister, Barbara (Houdeshell) Skinner; brothers: Chester Cheadle, Jr. and Gregory G. Cheadle; and grandparents; Wilson and Rhea Gibson and Oscar and Bessie Houdeshell. Ron Houdeshell is survived by his brother, Donovan (Nancy) Houdeshell; sister, Bonnie (Dave) Rodgers; nieces: Julie Skinner, Heather (Houdeshell) Valdez, Stacy (Rodgers) Schoenlein, Jenni (Cheadle)Weaver, and Kelly (Cheadle) Rebernak; nephews: Rick Skinner, Brian Rodgers, Seth Houdeshell , Ian Cheadle, and Andrew Cheadle. Ron left behind a whole host of extended family and friends. He is deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held later at graveside in Abbotsville Cemetery.

