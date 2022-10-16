HOUCK, Pam Earich



Pamela Sue Earich Houck, age 74, of Farmersville, OH, passed away in her log cabin home, on October 10, 2022, after a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer. She was born on August 26, 1948, in Dayton, OH, to the late Mary and Emmett Earich.



Pam is survived by her husband of 33 years, James Houck; brother and sisters, Richard, Sandy and Cheryl. Her loving daughters, Jackie Blevins (Jeff), Amee Sherman (Jason) Jenny Noll (Phill) Alicia Newman (Ed) Emily Christman, Sarah Christman (Corey);



24 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. Her dear best girlfriends Vicky McGuire and Terry Guerra.



She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter: Melissa (Missy) Harrison; brother: Robert Earich.



Pam retired from AMS after more than 25 years of service. She enjoyed being at St. Mary's Lake, and loved to fish. Pam enjoyed her log cabin home in the country that her husband and she built together, 34 years ago. She had quite the green thumb and decorated their home and property with many beautiful plants and flowers. Many walks and Gator rides in the woods with her best friend Jim and their dogs Buddy and Willie. Lots of days at the pond with their fishing poles.



She touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all.



A celebration of life will be held on November 13th, 1 to 5pm at the Irish Club Banquet Hall, 6555 Dog Leg Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45414.

