Hoskins, Nellie M.



HOSKINS, Nellie M. age 91 died Monday March 10, 2025 in Dayton. She was born December 30, 1933 in Larimer, PA to the late William and Marie Eichelberger.



Nellie was a registered nurse, lifelong caregiver and dedicated volunteer. She spent thousands of hours giving back to Children's Hospital, Shiloh House and Shiloh Church. Nellie is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Laymon C.; daughters Dee (John) Stedman, Debra Kessler; grandchildren Karleigh Kessler (Derek Gunter), Angie Williams and Mike Stedman; great-granddaughter Hayley Williams and many loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, 9 siblings; son, Scott Hoskins and son in-law Ken Kessler. A Memorial Service will be held at 12pm on March 22, 2025 at Shiloh Church 5300 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton Oh 45415. The family will greet friends 10AM until time of service at the church. Final resting place is at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital or Hospice of Dayton in Nellie's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



