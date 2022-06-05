HORTON, Dottie D.



Dottie D. Horton, age 63 of Fairborn, passed away surrounded by her family June 2, 2022. She was born December 2, 1958, in Xenia, the daughter of the late Dan and Effie (Roseberry) Horton. Dottie was a case manager for TCN in Fairborn, retiring after 25 years of service. She enjoyed camping, gardening, fishing and fixing everything and anything. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Roberts. Dottie is survived by her life partner of 34 years, Betsy Guehl; daughters, Toma (Chris) Corona, Mindy (Carman) Jones; grandchildren, Gillian Ashmore, CJ Jones;



bonus grandchild, Faith Davis; brothers, Paul (Vickie) Horton, Dan (Sue) Horton, Jr., John Horton; sisters, Arlene (Sue)



Horton, Dorrie (Scott) Schoonover; as well as extended family. A visitation will be held on Wednesday June8, 2022 from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E.



Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. Pastor Bob Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for all their care and support. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Dottie. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

