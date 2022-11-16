HORSTMAN,



Margaret Ann "Peg"



71, of Springfield, went Home to be with her mom and dad on Monday, November 14, 2022, in Hospice of Dayton. Peg was born July 8, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Marie (Cook) Henderson. She retired from Security National Bank after 42 years. More than anything, Peg loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was also very close to her sisters. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, James; daughter, Amy McKinnon; two grandchildren, Jordan and Kylie; two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Greyson; two sisters, Charlene (Ed) Lilly and Carol (Stony) Pearcy; and numerous other cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 4:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shriners Hospital for Children.

