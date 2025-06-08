Horsley, Karen Ann



HORSLEY, Karen Ann, age 86, of Kettering, passed away on June 2, 2025. She is survived by her sons, Ben (Kelly) Spitler and Jeff (Kelly) Spitler; grandchildren, Rebekah, Abigail, Joel, Jonathan, Bethany, and Peter; and great-grandchildren, Nathan, Elizabeth, Evelyn, Ember, and Favian. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, June 17 at the West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene, 550 S. Elm St., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. For complete remembrances and to express condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.



