Horner, Sidney Lawrence "Larry"



Sidney Lawrence "Larry" Horner, age 88 of Dayton passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023 in his residence. He was born on July 24, 1935 in Gainesboro, Tennessee the son of John Hampton & Sallie (Stafford) Horner. He retired from Duriron after 31 years in Maintenance. He is survived by his daughter Gerri (Max) Drinnon; son Johnny (Marilyn) Horner; daughterin-law Susie Horner; grandchildren Tyler (Anna) Horner, Jamie Horner, Lindsay (Ryan) West, Garret (Peyton) Horner and Rachel Drinnon; great grandchildren Brooklyn, Evelyn, Cooper, Kayleigh Grace and Avery; brother Dannie Horner and his special friend Betty Dillon. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 43 years Emma Horner; son James "Rick" Horner and his sister Rosa Nell. A Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





