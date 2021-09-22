HORNE, Mary Carol



Age 56, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital where she had been a patient for one week after she suffered a massive stroke. She was born May 3, 1965, in



Middletown and lived here all her life. Mary Carol graduated from Fenwick High School in 1983 and earned a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from



Miami University. She was employed as a case worker for



Butler County Children's Services for over 28 years, retiring in 2014. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ralph G. and Barbara Joan (Fullen) Horne; and one brother, Denny Horne when he was eight years old. She is survived by her husband, Harvey A. Irion, (they had been together 20 years and married in November 2014); three brothers, Charles "Chip" Horne, Joel (Jenny) Horne, and Pete (Laura) Horne; two nieces, Carolyn and



Emma; one nephew, Andy; and many cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by Prayer Service at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. John Civille officiating. Private interment at the convenience of the family at Woodside Cemetery,



Middletown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Go Fund Me at https:gofund.me/1959c4e8. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com