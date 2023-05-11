X

Hornbeck, James

Hornbeck, James Knox

James Knox Hornbeck, age 74, passed away May 5, 2023. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 9, 1949. He attended Schulyer Preparatory School, Sinclair College and Liberty University. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth "Libby" Hornbeck. James is survived by his sister, Molly (Jerry) Beam; nieces, Amy & Sara; and his wife, Mary. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 11:00am-11:30am, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where Funeral Services will begin at 11:30am. Graveside Services will be held privately by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, OH 45417.

