Horn, Eddie Lee



Eddie Lee Horn, age 60 of New Carlisle passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at Wright Rehab and Healthcare in Fairborn. He was born on June 18, 1963 in Berea, Ohio the son of John & Gladys (Holland) Horn. He owned his own Home Improvement Business for many years. He was a member of Redemption Tabernacle in Tipp City. He is survived by his wife of 6 years Tonya Marie (Parks) Horn; his father John Horn; children Joshua Horn and Kayla Assumdua; grandchildren Jordan Conley, Maleah Jean and Camden Assumdua; siblings Virginia Durst, Kurt Horn, Kenny Horn and Steve Horn; and numerous Aunts and Uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, step brothers and sisters and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his mother Gladys; step mother Roberta Horn; son Kyle Conley; and his brother John Wayne Horn. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, January 29, 2024 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Todd Hoskins officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





