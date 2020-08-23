HORN, Barbara Waugaman Barbara Waugaman Horn, age 85, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton after a brief illness. She was born on January 17, 1935, in Carlisle, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. Waugaman, Sr. and Cora (Fanus) Waugaman; her husband, Eugene F. Horn; one sister, Louise (Waugaman) Goodhart; two brothers, George Waugaman, Jr. and Lawrence Waugaman; and one grandson, Andrew Doty. She is survived by son, Stephen (Teri) Horn of Burlington, KY; daughter, Sharon Doty (Dan) of Beavercreek; son, David Horn of Beavercreek; granddaughters, Angela Doty of Beavercreek and Christina (Doty) Brademeyer (Chris) and great-granddaughter, Evelyn of Franklin, OH; sister-in-law, Sonja Waugaman and nephew, Eric Waugaman; nieces, Lori (Goodhart) Miller and Sheri-Ann (Waugaman) Morrison of Carlisle, PA and Deborah (Waugaman) Day of York, PA.; niece and nephew, Karen (Kachelries) Popovich and Robert Kachelries of Emmaus, PA; and many great-nieces and nephews. Barbara graduated in the Class of 1952, from Carlisle (PA) High School and enjoyed visiting with her classmates every year at their reunions and acting as Class Secretary. She worked as a secretary for AMP, Inc. and the Army War College in Carlisle. After marrying, she and Gene moved to Columbus, OH, where she worked for the Defense Construction Supply Center. She was an active member for many years at Peace Lutheran Church, Beavercreek, where she also worked as secretary for several years. She later worked at Fairmont Presbyterian Church in Kettering. Barbara was active in many organizations over the years, including Cribs to Campus League, the Purple Poodle bowling league, and volunteering in the Beavercreek schools and at St. Vincent de Paul. Barbara was an avid flower gardener and especially liked growing the wide range of irises she accumulated over the years. She dabbled in sewing, needlework and various crafts, and often sang and played the piano for enjoyment. She and Gene travelled extensively around the United States and Europe, and enjoyed many family vacations with their kids and relatives. After retiring, she joyfully babysat and provided lots of fun and learning opportunities for her granddaughter. She loved attending antique shows and auctions, scoured the last-chance bins at the thrift stores, operated an antiques and collectibles booth in Springfield and regularly sold on EBay. Visitation Wednesday, August 26, 11:00 a.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, OH, followed by a service of Christian celebration of Barbara's life at Noon, with burial service to follow at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Please visit Barbara's memorial page at www.TobiasFuneralHome.com to leave your favorite memories of her and condolences for the family.

