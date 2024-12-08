HORLACHER, Nancy Ruth
age 77, of Centerville, OH, passed away on November 26, 2024. A private burial was held at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, December 13, 2024 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of choice. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429