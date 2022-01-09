HOPPER, Floyd M.



Age 90, of Hamilton, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at



Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on January 16, 1931, in Winchester, KY, the son of



Stanley and Iva (Wilder)



Hopper. He was a 1950 graduate of Hamilton High School and attended Cedarville



College. He married Dolores Harris in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 11, 1954. Floyd was a veteran of the U.S. Army



serving as a medic in the Mash Unit in Korea. He was



employed as a graphic designer and supervisor for Monsanto Research (EG&G) in Miamisburg, Ohio, and previously for Bendix Corp. retiring in 1992. Previously he was a member of the Hamilton Elks and active in the bowling league and was an avid golfer and fisherman. He was a highly regarded high school football and basketball referee for more than 26 years. He worked the chains for Miami University football games for 45 years. He was a former Little League baseball coach and played semi-pro football. He was also a member of the Hamilton High School Hall of Fame and Vice President of his high school class. He attended the Honor Flight to Washington, DC, in May 2017. He is survived by his wife, Dolores; four daughters, Cathy Duerler, Sharonville, Linda (Bob) Reimer, Hamilton, Anita (Doug) Smith, Fairfield and Jennifer (Tony) Hoffman, Cincinnati; one son, Gary Hopper, Medford, Oregon; nine grandchildren, Kylee, Megan, Corey, Shaun, Brooke, Hunter, Hope, Cassie and Kodie; two great-grandchildren and one girl on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bentley Hopper and his son-in-law, Robert Duerler in 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Mr. Jack Young



officiating. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12-noon until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013 or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com