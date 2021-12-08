journal-news logo
HOPPER, Daniel W. "Dan"

81, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Nov. 25, 2021, at Ft. Hamilton Kettering Hospital. He was born Aug. 6, 1940, in Muncie, IN, to Estel and Cleota Hines. He is survived by his

loving wife, Norma; and two

sons, Dan Jr. (Becky) and Jeff

(Stephanie) Hopper; four grandchildren Emily, Olivia,

Andrew Hopper; and step-granddaugher Charlene (Michael) Wooten; three brothers Estel (Karola), David (Mary); and step-brother Ray (Ann) Hines; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Bath Presbyterian Church, 4624 Bath Rd., Dayton, OH on Sat., Dec. 11, 2021, at 11:00am. A comfort meal will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Bath Presbyterian Church.

