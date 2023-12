Hopkins, Olive L.



passed away on December 2nd 2023. Visitation services will be held on December 11th 2023 from 4pm-7pm and Funeral services on December 12th 2023 at 10am. Tobias Funeral Home 5471 Far Hills Ave. In lue of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com