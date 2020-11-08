HOPKINS, Connie S.
Age 75, passed away Thursday, November 5th, 2020.
To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her Life Celebration visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Connie's Life Celebration service will be held immediately
following the visitation at 1:00 pm with interment to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.
For more information, or to send flowers, write a condolence, or share a photo of Connie, please visit
Funeral Home Information
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH
45305
https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral