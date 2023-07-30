Hoover (Rowe), Ruth L.



HOOVER, Ruth L., 96, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Vienna Springs Health Campus. Ruth was born September 19, 1926 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Harry George and Mary Elizabeth (Rowe) Hartman. Most of her life was spent in Springfield. After graduating from Springfield High School in 1944, she attended Springfield Business School and became secretary to Rev. C.E. Byers the last 8 ½ years of his ministry at Maiden Lane Church of God, Springfield. On September 10, 1950, she was married to Edward N. "Ned" Hoover by Rev. Byers. Because she enjoyed working with 4H and Sunday School children, she desired to gain further training and prepare herself for teaching in the public schools. She graduated from Wittenberg University with a bachelor's degree in education, a master's degree from Wright State University, and took many additional education courses. For 31 years she was an elementary teacher in the Northeastern School District and worked an additional year in a private Christian school. She always felt Jesus was the greatest teacher, and the Holy Bible the greatest text. For 74 years she attended Maiden Lane Church of God, Springfield, and later Northside Church of God. Children, missions programs, visitation to shut-ins and many other Christian opportunities were ways she served her Lord. Her desire was to always be a faithful and true Christian in life as a mother, wife and citizen. She was saved as a young girl and endeavored to live a Christian life to please her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Survivors include three children, Dale E. (Jody) Hoover, Jeffrey A. Hoover and Karen (Paul) Hill; three grandchildren, Leah Beth Hill, David Hill and Ann Marie Hill; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ned, in 2020; siblings Martha Snapp in the mid-1970s and Ben G. Hartman in 2007. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, July 31 at 11:00 in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hartman Rock Garden, a nationally-recognized visionary art environment created by her father. Address donations c/o Springfield Foundation, 333 N. Limestone St., Suite 201, Springfield, OH 45503.



