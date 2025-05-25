Hooks, Barbara J.



passed May 16, 2025. She is survived by her loving children: Darnell, Nelson, Darrin, Yvonne, Jana and Vera; other family and friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral Service follows at 11AM. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



