HOLTMAN, Charles R.



Age 85 of Dayton, passed away on October 19, 2022. He was a long time resident of The View at Dayton Towers. He was employed as an Auditor for the Child Support Enforcement Agency, Montgomery County. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray G. and Anne E. (Nau) and sister Maryhelen. He is survived by his brother Mark (Patricia), nephew Robert (Lauren) and great-niece Mallory. He will be missed. Services were private with internment at Calvary Cemetery on Dec. 28.

