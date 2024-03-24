Holt, William Edward "Bill"



William "Bill" Holt, age 76, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2024, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born on February 2, 1948, to the late Edward and Virginia (McFann) Holt in Dayton. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a Powder Metal Engineer for Supermet for more than 30 years, before he retired. After retirement, he was employed part time at Miami Valley Golf Course doing what he loved, socializing, and golfing. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, hunting, and boating with friends at Dale Hollow Lake. Most of all, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family. A Service will take place at 12:00 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. A Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until the time of his service. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



