HOLT, Paul

HOLT, Jr., Paul



Of West Chester, OH, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sept. 4, 2022, at the age of 96. He was born May 29, 1926, in Des Moines, IA, to Louise Welsh Holt and Paul L. Holt, Sr. of New Carlisle, OH.



A natural-born salesman, Holt had a persuasive knack for closing deals. The best example of this, perhaps, occurred on March 29, 1956, when he married Ellen Louise Miller following a two-year courtship that first began on a blind date in the summer of 1954. No doubt on this date night he charmed his future bride with a "pitch" that included stories of his trumpet playing skills and his Expert Sharpshooter and Distinguished Rifleman awards, records, and medals. Together, Paul and Louise built a life that included hard work and enjoying its rewards, raising and witnessing the accomplishments of their three children, and celebrating cherished visits and vacations spent with family, especially their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



From his early years in grade school and high school and continuing throughout his university studies, U.S. Navy military assignments, business endeavors and personal life, he moved, lived, or spent significant time across much of the United States. (Iowa, Texas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Washington, Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio, Maine, Georgia, California, Rhode Island, and New York)



He attended colleges in Madison, WI, and in Dayton, OH, and graduated with a BBA majoring in Finance and Marketing at the University of Wisconsin - a foreshadowing that would serve him very well throughout his professional career in the automotive industry.



With a genuine (and firm) handshake, Holt amassed many friends, colleagues, and customers over the years, and could recount them all by name, place, date, story, or sale. In the automobile world, he climbed the corporate ladder at Buick Motor Division in sales, parts/service, promotions, merchandising, and dealership/franchising departments. He also owned and operated several new and used car dealerships of his own in Ohio including Holt Buick - GMC in New Carlisle, Ohio, which he operated for over 25 years. He was one of the first Subaru dealers in North America in the late 1960's. He experienced an insider's view of General Motors Corporation during the pinnacle of its influence in U.S. record sales, and market share. And, in the Mad Men era of big deals and national automobile advertising campaigns, he worked alongside marketing and public relations pros.



Holt never ran for public office but was always interested in contributing to the betterment of the communities where he lived and worked. In 1989 he was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Board by the Mayor of New Carlisle, Ohio, and served as a board member for five years, the last two as its Chairman.



He was honored to accept an invitation to join Lions Club International where he remained active and formed lifelong friendships through his membership in the Ohio business clubs. He served as President of the Hamilton Lions Club, President of the New Carlisle Lions Club, President of the Troy Lions Club (twice), and was honored by the Troy Club with the Melvin Johns Fellowship Award. In 2011, he earned a Lions Club 100% Attendance Pin for his 50 years of perfect attendance. He deeply enjoyed the art of "pin trading" among Lions Club members.



Holt was quick to share his life's experiences, his wit and wisdom, his knowledge of automobiles, and his well-curated coin collection hobby with all who took an interest - and there were many.



Most people go their entire lives without their life story being written, yet Paul L. Holt did just that. In 2019 at the age of 93, he completed a 40-year project and self-published a 124-page hard cover book that chronicles his own lineage of Holt families dating back to records retained since the early 1830's. His desire was for this work to be useful to other families tracing their genealogy, so he donated copies of the book to libraries, organizations and other institutions in the South and Midwest.



Paul L. Holt is predeceased by his beloved wife of more than 61 years, Ellen Louise Miller Holt (d: Aug. 19, 2017).



He is survived by his only sibling, Barbara Louise Holt Hunt of Sacramento, CA; three children, Paul Clayton Holt (Linda) of Lakeland, FL, James L. Holt (Jim) of Memphis, TN, and Mary Holt Bubier (Michael) of West Chester, OH; six grandchildren, Alex Holt (Jordan) of Mountain Brook, AL, Andy Holt (Anna) of Germantown, TN, Laurie Holt Stiles (J.L.) of Germantown, TN, Liza Holt of Hoover, AL, Christopher Bubier of West Chester, OH, Marianne Holt of Lakeland, FL; and seven great-grandchildren.



A memorial service for close family and friends will be held in June 2023 in West Chester, OH.

