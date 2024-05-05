Holt, Gary Lee



Gary Lee Holt, age 79, of Springfield, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on April 29, 2024. Gary was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 1, 1944 to the late Albert and Delores Holt. Gary is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife of 60 years, Judith Ann Holt; daughter, Caryn (Mark) Greenberg; son, Jeff (Melissa) Holt; grandchildren, Erika (Aaron) Lokai, Allyson Holt, Ryan (Jeneane) Greenberg, Kyle Holt, and Emily Greenberg; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Willow, and Kinsley. Gary retired from GM. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors and his many collections. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. A private service will be held by the family at a later date.



