Holt, Clifford

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Holt, Clifford George

Clifford George Holt, age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023. Visitation 9 am-11am, TODAY, Friday, March 24 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family to receive friends from 10 am- 11am. Funeral Service to begin at 11 am. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens.

