Holop, Tara Lee



HOLOP, Tara Lee, age 52 of Butler Twp., passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, following a brief battle with cancer. Tara was born January 26, 1971, in Dayton, OH, daughter of Randy and Sherry (Overholser) Keithley. Raised in Vandalia, Tara was a "Smith" girl and was a 1989 graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School. She attended BGSU studying business and marketing, where she met her husband of 27 years, Ted Holop. Tara is survived by her loving family, husband, Ted, children, Dani, Luke, and Gabi; her parents, Randy & Sherry Keithley; sister, Lori Hastings (Jim); brother, Chad Keithley (Becky); brothers-in-law, John Holop and Joe Holop; sisters-in-law, Connie Yamek (Ken) and Carol Modrak (Ron); nieces and nephews, Sarah, Derek, Cassie, Sara, Kyle, Arielle, Justin; along with extended family and a host of wonderful friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, May 13, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Pastor Scott Snyder officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Vandalia United Methodist Church on Friday evening (5/12) from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic's Harboring Hope Fund, a program that financially supports couples going through IVF treatment. Please leave your donation in memory of Tara. To read Tara's full loving life tribute, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

