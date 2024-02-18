Holmes, Peggy Louise
Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at God's Lighthouse Community Church, 4105 Annapolis Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
