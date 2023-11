Holmes, Jack W.



Jack W. Holmes, 88, of Springfield, passed away Nov. 17, 2023. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 10-11a.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Service will begin at 11am. Full obituary can be found by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone St.

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com