Holm, Jennifer Baader

Jennifer Baader Holm, 63, of Stafford, VA, died on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 after a short illness. She was born on August 8, 1960 in Dayton, OH to J. "Bud" Farrell and Helen Marie (Grilliot) Johnston.



Jennifer worked as a Human Resources Business Partner for Amazon in Fredericksburg, VA. Prior to that, she was Executive Director of Center City Association, Vice President of Baader Brown Manufacturing Company, and a nurse with Hospice of Community Hospital in Springfield, OH. She served on numerous organizational boards to include: Clark State Community College Board of Trustees, NFIB Ohio Leadership Council, Clark County WorkPlus Board, and the Catholic Social Action Commission for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. She was also a Speech and Debate judge for Centerville High School in Centerville, OH.



Jennifer was a graduate of Charter Oak State College, New Britain, CT; Mount Carmel School of Nursing, Columbus, OH; and Catholic Central High School, Springfield, OH.



Survivors include her husband, Todd Thorvold Holm of Stafford, VA; three children, Ashley Marie Davis (Adam FC) of Dallas, TX, Michael Francis Baader of Arlington, VA, and Marcus Quintillion Holm of Denver, CO; two grandchildren, Addison Marie "Miss Bug" Davis and James Walter "The Adventurer" Davis both of Dallas, TX; brother Bradley Joseph Johnston (Angel) of Springfield, OH; and sister Ann Marie Johnston (Maura) of Cincinnati, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jennifer was preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Baader; and son, Peter Jacob Baader.



The family would like to express their appreciation to Mary Washington Hospice for their compassionate care and support.



A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery in Springfield, OH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



