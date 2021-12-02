HOLLOWAY, Alice

HOLLOWAY (Zink), Alice Victoria
81, of Marysville and formerly of Springfield, died Monday. Funeral services will be held Friday at 1:00 pm at the Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, where family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11am until service time. For a complete obituary or to express a condolence go to
Funeral Home Information
Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH
43040
https://www.ingramfuneralservice.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral