HOLLON, Bobby Gene



Bobby Gene Hollon, born on December 14, 1933, in Cannel City, Kentucky.



Bobby was enjoying life with his Family and Friends, when his time on Earth came to an end. On January 21, 2022,



Bobby left this World and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Bobby was the type of person that never met a stranger. He was known for his laughter and his storytelling. If his laughter didn't captivate your attention, his ability to reminisce over "times gone by" would.



Bobby was survived by his loving wife, Anna, who he married on May 8, 1953. He was loved by his son, Sam (Kris) Hollon and his daughters, Carol (Mack) McLeod and Debbie (Mike) Meldon. His laughter and love of his family will be missed by his Grandchildren, Regina Garrett, Angela Meldon, Jessica Cook, Chris Meldon, Loralei (Zach) Roney, Fairon (Mark)



Custer, Sam (Emily) Hollon, Katie (Josh) Hartman and



Matthew Hollon. He was also loved by his Great-Grandchildren, Angelina, April, Kylie, Eason, Claire, Bo



Conner, Eric, Danny, Ethan, Gabriel, Jade and Joshua. He is survived by his brother, Tony (Kathy) Hollon and his sister,



Helen (Jack) Frost, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be on January 27 at 10:00 in the Chapel at Springboro Cemetery. Service will follow at 11:00 in Chapel. 2348 W. Lower Springboro Road, Springboro, Ohio.



Arrangements made by Anderson Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton.



