Holloman, Mary Jo



Mrs. Mary Jo Holloman, age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, was born in Delaware, Ohio, on August 14, 1935, to Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur and Harriette Wilson. She peacefully went home to glory on July 3, 2025. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, daughter Tracy, former husband James Middlebrook, and siblings John, Woodson, Nathan, Doranna, Dorothy, and Marilyn, as well as her stepchildren Belinda and Teino Holloman. She was a devoted member of Mount Enon Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, served as a Deaconess, and actively participated in various church events. Her professional journey included positions at McCall's, Ernie Green, and ultimately retiring from General Motors. Mary Jo cherished her family, devoted her time to the Mt. Enon women's shelter, generously donating clothing to women and children facing challenging times. A truly remarkable and classy lady, her greatest love was her husband, Carl. Mary Jo adored her grandchildren: LaTroy, Christopher, Tiffany, Angel, Terris, Courtney, Lance, Arick, Brittany, LeRon, Char'da, Brian Jr., Anthony, Sydney, Samantha and Marquita. a host of great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loving children: Vicky (Larry) Kidd, Jan Middlebrook, James (late Rosetta) Middlebrook, Joy L. Evans, Crystal Holloman-Pryor, and Brian (Robin) Holloman, as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a sisters-in-law in Delaware, Columbus, and Detroit. Visitation 10-11AM, Monday, July 14, 2025 at Mount Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Funeral Service follows at 11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com



