Hollin, Mary

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Hollin, Mary (Marilyn)

Mary (Marilyn) Hollin, 81, passed away on March 17, 2024 in Greensburg, Indiana. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 17, 1942 to John and Edith (Austin) Ullmayer Sr. On February 17, 1965, she married Joe Hollin in Oxford, Ohio and he preceded her in death. Full obituary and service details can be read at www.gilliland-howe.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilliland Howe Funeral Home

110 East North Street

Greensburg, IN

47240

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/greensburg-in/gilliland-howe-funeral-home/6773?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Kleist, Richard
3
Lindenschmidt, Patricia
4
Price, Jessica
5
Moses, Pansy
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top