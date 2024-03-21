Hollin, Mary (Marilyn)
Mary (Marilyn) Hollin, 81, passed away on March 17, 2024 in Greensburg, Indiana. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 17, 1942 to John and Edith (Austin) Ullmayer Sr. On February 17, 1965, she married Joe Hollin in Oxford, Ohio and he preceded her in death. Full obituary and service details can be read at www.gilliland-howe.com
Funeral Home Information
Gilliland Howe Funeral Home
110 East North Street
Greensburg, IN
47240
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/greensburg-in/gilliland-howe-funeral-home/6773?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral